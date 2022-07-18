Interpublic (IPG) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 21, before the opening bell.

Let's check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.

What to Expect This Time Around

Favorable impacts of organic net revenues and foreign currency movements are likely to have aided Interpublic’s second-quarter 2022 revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $2.3 billion, indicating an increase of 1.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Rise in operating expenses is likely to have weighed on IPG’s bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Interpublic’s earnings is pegged at 58 cents, indicating a decline of 17% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The Price and EPS Surprise

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The price-eps-surprise | Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Interpublic this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Interpublic has an Earnings ESP of -0.87% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on second-quarter 2022 earnings:

Automatic Data Processing, ADP has an Earnings ESP of +2.86% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ADP has an expected earnings growth rate of 16% for the current year. Automatic Data has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.2%, on average.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH has an Earnings ESP of +4.41% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Booz Allen has an expected earnings growth rate of 3.3% for the current year. BAH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.5%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare CCRN has an Earnings ESP of +0.59% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.

Cross Country Healthcare has an expected earnings growth rate of 56% for the current year. CCRN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.2%, on average.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.