Interpublic (IPG) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Unfavorable impact of foreign currency movements is likely to have partially offset the positive impact of organic growth. This may have impacted Interpublic’s second-quarter 2020 revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $1.74 billion, indicating a decrease of 30.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Decline in operating margins is likely to have weighed on the bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 20 cents, indicating a massive decline of 56.5% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Interpublic this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Interpublic has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

