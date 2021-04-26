Interpublic (IPG) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 28, before the opening bell.

Let's check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.

What to Expect This Time Around?

Favorable impact of foreign currency movements is likely to have aided Interpublic’s first-quarter 2021 revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $1.97 billion, indicating an increase of 0.01% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Cost-reduction initiatives are likely to have aided the bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 16 cents, indicating growth of 45.5% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Interpublic this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Interpublic has an Earnings ESP of -3.23% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on first-quarter 2021 earnings.

BGSF BGSF has an Earnings ESP of +33.33% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Avis BudgetCAR has an Earnings ESP of +15.22% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Fiserv FISV has an Earnings ESP of +0.56% and a Zacks Rank #3.

