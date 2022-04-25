Interpublic (IPG) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 28, before the opening bell.

Let's check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.

What to Expect This Time Around?

Favorable impacts of organic net revenues and foreign currency movements are likely to have aided Interpublic’s first-quarter 2022 revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $2.16 billion, indicating an increase of 6.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Rising expenses are likely to have weighed on the company’s bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Interpublic’s earnings is pegged at 40 cents, indicating a decline of 11.1% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Interpublic this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Interpublic has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their first-quarter 2022 earnings:

Cross Country Healthcare CCRN has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cross Country Healthcare has an expected earnings growth rate of 15.4% for the current year. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.5%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare’s shares have surged 62.6% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth rate of 6.5%.

Huron Consulting HURN has an Earnings ESP of +38.26% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Huron Consulting has an expected earnings growth rate of 16.5% for the current year.

Huron Consulting has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.4%, on average.

WEX WEX has an Earnings ESP of +1.82% and a Zacks Rank #3.

WEX hasan expected earnings growth rate of 27.6% for the current year. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.9%, on average.

WEX has a long-term earnings growth of 17.4%.

