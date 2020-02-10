Interpublic (IPG) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 12, before the opening bell.

Over the past year, shares of Interpublic have gained 5.5% against 3.2% decline of the industry it belongs to and 21.9% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Let's check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.

What to Expect This Time

Unfavorable impact of foreign currency movements is likely to have partially offset the positive impact of organic growth and acquisitions. This is expected to get reflected in Interpublic’s fourth-quarter 2019 revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $2.39 billion, indicating a decrease of 1.04% from the year-ago quarter reported figure. In third-quarter 2019, total revenues of $2.06 billion increased 8.7% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at 49 cents, indicating a year-over-year decline of 6.7%. In third-quarter 2019, adjusted earnings of 49 cents per share was flat year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not predict an earnings beat for Interpublic this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Interpublic has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Price and EPS Surprise

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) price-eps-surprise | Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on fourth-quarter 2019 earnings:

Waste Management WM has an Earnings ESP of +2.90% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to report results on Feb 13. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Republic Services Inc. RSG has an Earnings ESP of +2.67% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release results on Feb 13.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release results on Feb 13.

