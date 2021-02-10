Interpublic (IPG) Surpasses Q4 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings per share of 86 cents (on an adjusted basis) which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 82 cents.

How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?

Investors should note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Interpublic’s fourth-quarter 2020 earnings remained stable over the last 60 days.

The company has an impressive earnings history having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters with an average beat of 21.6%.

Revenues Better Than Expected

Interpublic recorded revenues of $2,284.4 million which outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,264.8 million. However, revenues compared unfavorably with the year-ago figure of $2,901.8 million.

Key Stats to Note: Interpublic reported organic net revenue decrease of 5.4% in fourth-quarter 2020, with decrease of 1.8% in the United States and 10.5% in international markets.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Interpublic has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) but that could change following the company’s earnings report which was just released. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

