Interpublic (IPG) Surpasses Q4 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings per share of 88 cents (on an adjusted basis) which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents.

Investors should note that the earnings estimate revisions for Interpublic depicted a pessimistic picture prior to the earnings release. The stock had seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2019 earnings remained unchanged over the last 60 days.

However, the company has an impressive earnings history having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters with an average beat of 24.9%.

Revenues Better Than Expected

Interpublic recorded revenues of $2,433 million, which outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,388.6 million. Moreover, revenues compared favorably with the year-ago figure of $2,414 million.

Key Stats to Note: Interpublic reported organic net revenue growth of 2.9% in fourth-quarter 2019, with 2.1% growth in the United States and 4.1% in international markets.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Interpublic has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) but that could change following the company's earnings report which was just released.

