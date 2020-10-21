Interpublic (IPG) Surpasses Q3 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2020 results.

Adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 43.2% and improved 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Net revenues of $1.95 billion beat the consensus estimate by 3.4% but decreased on a year-over-year basis due to organic net revenue decrease of 3.7%, negative impact of 0.3% due to foreign-currency movement and 1.2% due to dispositions. Total revenues of $2.13 billion declined 12.7% year over year.

So far this year, shares of Interpublic have lost 22% compared with 37.9% decline of the industry it belongs to. Meanwhile, the Zacks S&P 500 composite rose 7%.

Let’s check out the numbers in detail.

Operating Results

Operating income in third-quarter 2020 came in at $248.6 million compared with $280.3 million in the prior-year quarter. Operating margin on net revenues decreased to 12.7% from 13.6% in the year-ago quarter. Operating margin on total revenues rose to 11.7% from 11.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITA came in at $269.9 million, compared with $302 million at the end of the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITA margin on net revenues declined to 13.8% from 14.7% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITA margin on total revenues rose to 12.7% from 12.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Total operating expenses of $1.88 billion declined 13% year over year.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2020, Interpublic had cash and cash equivalents of $1.63 billion, compared with $1.09 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Total debt was $3.96 billion compared with $3.97 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

Dividend Payout

During the reported quarter, the company declared and paid out a cash dividend of 25.5 cents per share, amounting to $99.4 million.

