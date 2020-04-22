Interpublic (IPG) Surpasses Q1 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported solid first-quarter 2020 results wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 22.2% but remained flat on a year-over-year basis. Net revenues of $1.97 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1.6% but decreased 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. The top line benefited from organic revenue growth of 0.3%, which was, however, partially offset by a negative impact of 1% due to foreign currency movement and 0.9% due to dispositions. Total revenues of $2.36 billion were flat year over year.

Over the past year, shares of Interpublic have lost 36.9% compared with 48.6% decline of the industry it belongs to and 4.3% decrease of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Let’s check out the numbers in detail.

Operating Results

Operating income in first-quarter 2020 came in at $75.9 million compared with $50.2 million in the prior-year quarter. Operating margin on net revenues improved to 3.8% from 2.5% in the year-ago quarter. Operating margin on total revenues rose to 3.2% from 2.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITA came in at $97.2 million compared with $103.6 million at the end of the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITA margin on net revenues declined to 4.9% from 5.2% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITA margin on total revenues rose to 4.1% from 2.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Total operating expenses of $2.28 billion declined 1.2% year over year.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2020, Interpublic had cash and cash equivalents of $1.55 billion compared with $1.19 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Total debt was $4.22 billion compared with $3.33 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

Dividend Payout

During the reported quarter, the company declared and paid out a cash dividend of 25.5 cents per share amounting to $100 million.

Zacks Rank & Upcoming Releases

Currently, Interpublic carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Investors interested in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are awaiting first-quarter 2020 earnings of key players like Verisk VRSK, Republic Services RSG and Fiserv FISV. While Verisk and Republic Services are slated to release their results on May 5, Fiserv is scheduled to release the same on May 7.

