Interpublic (IPG) Stock Up 26.2% in a Year: What's Behind It?

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG have surged 26.2% over the past year, outperforming the 11.3% decline of the industry it belongs to and 16.3% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.



Let’s delve deeper into factors that have contributed to the company’s price performance.

Dividend Hike

Interpublic's board of directors has announced a dividend hike of 7%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend from 27 cents per share to 29 cents. The raised dividend will be paid on Mar 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Mar 1, 2022.

Notably, Interpublic has a consistent record of rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments. In 2021, 2020 and 2019, Interpublic paid $427.7 million, $398.1million and $363.1 million in dividends, respectively. Such moves indicate the company’s commitment to creating value for shareholders and underline its confidence in its business. These initiatives not only instill investor confidence but also positively impact the company’s earnings per share.

Consecutive Earnings & Revenue Beat

Interpublic reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in the last four quarters. The bottom line is likely to have benefitted from improvement in operational metrics. The top line is likely to have been aided by strength in the healthcare, retail, auto and transportation, and technology and telecom sectors, coupled with net client gain.

Other Contributing Factors

Interpublic’s digital capabilities, diverse workforce and geographic reach offer the company a distinct competitive advantage. The company continues to invest in technology and internationalize its digital specialist agencies to keep pace with the rapidly evolving media landscape. It has been enhancing its digital capabilities like search, social, user experience, content creation, analytics and mobile across its portfolio in order to maintain growth in the dynamic sector.

