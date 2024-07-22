Interpublic (IPG) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 24, before market open.

IPG has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, meeting in one and missing on one instance, the average surprise being 4.6%.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.3 billion, indicating a slight decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual. This is likely to have been led by an organic decline in its international markets, and a decrease in the Healthcare sector and the Events space.

We anticipate revenues of $606.8 million from Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions (SC&E), suggesting 3.6% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. Growth at Golin and Public Relations is anticipated to have benefitted this segment’s revenues.

Our expectation for Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions’ (IA&C) revenues is pegged at $1 billion, implying a marginal dip from the second quarter of 2023. This is likely to have been led by a decline in Creativity Led Integrated Agencies, including the loss in the Technology and Telecom sector.

Estimate for second-quarter 2024 revenues, before billable expenses from Media, Data & Engagement Solutions (MD&E), is pegged at $1.1 billion, indicating a 1.6% decline from the second-quarter 2023 reported figure.

EBITA for the MD&E, SC&E and IA&C segments is anticipated to grow 46.9%, 6.2% and 19.5% year over year to $210.5 million, $75.7 million and $158.1 million, respectively. For Corporate and Other, EBITA is likely to decline more than 100% to negative $33.6 million.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at 61 cents, suggesting a 17.6% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The decline in revenues in the SC&E and MD&E segments is expected to have caused a dip in the bottom line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IPG this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

IPG has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Trane Technologies TT: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $5.1 billion, suggesting an 8.7% year-over-year growth. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $3.1 per share, indicating a rise of 14.9% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 7.5%.

TT currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.95% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter results on Jul 31. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

SPX Technologies, Inc. SPXC: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2024 top line is pegged at $490.9 million, indicating 16% growth on a year-over-year basis. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.3 per share, suggesting an 18.9% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past three quarters and met in one, with an average surprise of 13.9%.

SPXC currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.59% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter results on Jun 1.

