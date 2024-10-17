Interpublic (IPG) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Interpublic Group (IPG) will report quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to no change from the year-ago quarter. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.3 billion, exhibiting a decline of 0.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Interpublic metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue before billable expenses- International' will reach $802.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue before billable expenses- Domestic (United States)' to reach $1.51 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue before billable expenses- International- Asia Pacific' should come in at $173.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue before billable expenses- International- Other' will reach $134.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue before billable expenses- International- Continental Europe' will reach $189.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue before billable expenses- International- United Kingdom' at $192.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue before billable expenses- International- Latin America' stands at $112.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.7% year over year.



Shares of Interpublic have demonstrated returns of +2.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IPG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

