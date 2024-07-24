Interpublic (IPG) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Decline Y/Y

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG has reported mixed second-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues beat the same.

IPG’s adjusted earnings (excluding 4 cents from non-recurring items) of 61 cents per share met the Zacks Consensus Estimate but decreased 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues before billable expenses (net revenues) of $2.3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate marginally but declined 12.7% year over year. Total revenues of $2.7 billion rose 1.6% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate pegged at $2.3 billion.

IPG shares have declined 6.7% over the past year against the 2.8% fall of the industry it belongs to.

Operating Results

The operating income in the quarter came in at $318.2 million, which increased 2.4% from the year-ago quarter and was lower than our estimate of $411.4 million.

Adjusted EBITA was $338.6 million, increasing 2% on a year-over-year basis but missing our estimate of $410.8 million. The adjusted EBITA margin on net revenues was 14.6%, gaining 30 basis points from the year-ago quarter. The figure missed our estimate of 17.7%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Interpublic ended the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $1.6 billion compared with $1.9 billion at the end of the previous quarter. Total debt was $3.2 billion, flat with the preceding quarter.

In the reported quarter, IPG repurchased shares for $130.1 million at an average cost of $31.8 per share, including fees. The company paid out a common stock cash dividend of 33 cents per share to $123.9 million.

2024 Guidance

For 2024, the company expects organic net revenues to grow 1% year over year. The adjusted EBITA margin is anticipated to be 16.6%.

