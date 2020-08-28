Interpublic (IPG) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Interpublic Group (IPG). Shares have lost about 0.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Interpublic due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Interpublic Beats Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

Interpublic reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2020 results.



Adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15% but declined 50% on a year-over-year basis.



Net revenues of $1.85 billion beat the consensus estimate by 6.3% but decreased on a year-over-year basis due to organic net revenue decrease of 9.9%, negative impact of 2.1% due to foreign currency movement and 0.8% due to dispositions. Total revenues of $2.03 billion declined 19.6% year over year.

Let’s check out the numbers in detail.

Operating Results

Operating income in second-quarter 2020 came in at $40.5 million compared with $264.2 million in the prior-year quarter. Operating margin on net revenues decreased to 2.2% from 12.4% in the year-ago quarter. Operating margin on total revenues fell to 1.9% from 10.5% in the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted EBITA came in at $62.3 million, compared with $285.5 million at the end of the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITA margin on net revenues declined to 3.4% from 13.4% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITA margin on total revenues fell to 3.1% from 11.3% in the year-ago quarter.



Total operating expenses of $2.28 billion declined 1.2% year over year.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2020, Interpublic had cash and cash equivalents of $1.09 billion, compared with $1.55 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Total debt was $3.97 billion compared with $4.22 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

Dividend Payout

During the reported quarter, the company declared and paid out a cash dividend of 25.5 cents per share, amounting to $99.2 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates review. The consensus estimate has shifted 27.78% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Interpublic has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Interpublic has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

