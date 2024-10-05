News & Insights

Stocks

Interpublic Group's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

October 05, 2024 — 03:49 pm EDT

Written by Rashmi Kumari for Barchart ->

The New York based Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) provides advertising and marketing services. Valued at a market cap of $11.6 billion, the company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, public relations, communications planning, and media buying. IPG will announce its fiscal Q3 earnings results on Friday, Oct. 18. 

Ahead of this event, analysts project the advertising company to report a profit of $0.70 per share, in line with the year-ago quarter. The company has beaten or matched Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion. 

In Q2, the company reported an EPS of $0.61, which met the consensus estimate. The results were driven by a moderate acceleration in organic growth with decent growth in IPG Mediabrands and IPG Health. 

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect IPG to report an EPS of $2.83, down 5.4% from $2.99 in fiscal 2023.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Interpublic Group have declined 4.9% on a YTD basis, significantly underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 19.9% gain and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC) 24.1% returns over the same period.

www.barchart.com

On Jul. 24, shares of IPG fell 1.2% after its Q2 earnings release, despite the company’s total revenues of $2.7 billion beating the consensus estimates of $2.3 billion and increasing 1.6% year-over-year. However, its adjusted earnings decreased 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts' consensus view on Interpublic Group’s stock is cautious, with a "Hold" rating overall. Among ten analysts covering the stock, two recommend a "Strong Buy," five suggest "Hold," and three indicate a “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is slightly less bullish than three months ago, with three analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy." The average analyst price target for IPG is $31.50, indicating a 1.4% potential upside from the current levels.

More Stock Market News from Barchart

On the date of publication, Rashmi Kumari did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IPG
XLC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.