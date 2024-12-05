Interpublic Group sells Huge tp AEA Investors

Huge, an experience design and technology business, announced that it has been acquired by AEA Investors. Huge was acquired from Interpublic Group (IPG) and, in connection with the transaction, will join forces with AEA’s existing portfolio company Hero Digital. Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of IPG, added, “We’re pleased for the team at Huge and look forward to seeing the next phase for this storied digital brand as the company continues its evolution under new ownership.”

