News & Insights

Stocks

Interpublic Group sells Huge tp AEA Investors

December 05, 2024 — 11:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Huge, an experience design and technology business, announced that it has been acquired by AEA Investors. Huge was acquired from Interpublic Group (IPG) and, in connection with the transaction, will join forces with AEA’s existing portfolio company Hero Digital. Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of IPG, added, “We’re pleased for the team at Huge and look forward to seeing the next phase for this storied digital brand as the company continues its evolution under new ownership.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on IPG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IPG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.