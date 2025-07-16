Interpublic Group to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Interpublic Group IPG is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2025 results on July 22, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IPG’s earnings for the soon-to-be-reported quarter has been revised downward by 9.8% year over year to 55 cents per share. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.17 billion, which indicates a fall of 6.9% year over year.

IPG has a mixed earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate only once in the trailing four quarters. In the remaining three quarters, IPG met the consensus mark twice and missed it once, delivering an earnings surprise of 1.63%.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Price and EPS Surprise

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) price-eps-surprise | Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Quote

Interpublic Group’s Q2 Expectations

Our projection for second-quarter 2025 revenues from Media, Data & Engagement Solutions (“MD&E”) is pegged at $1 billion, indicating a 6.5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The detriment to this segment’s revenues is likely to have been caused by the decrease at McCann Relationship Marketing.

Our estimate for Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions’ (“IA&C”) revenues is pegged at $912.7 million, implying an 8.7% fall from that reported in the second quarter of 2024. We predict revenues of $601.7 million from Specialized Communications Experiential Solutions (“SC&E”), implying a decline of 5.3% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

EBITA for MD&E is expected to fall more than 100% year over year to a loss of $173 million. We estimate the IA&C segment’s EBITA to decline 21.4% to $104.3 million, while the same is anticipated to decrease more than 100% to a loss of $33.6 million for the SC&E segment. For the Corporate and Other segment, EBITA is likely to increase by more than 100% year over year to $483.4 million.

What Our Model Says About IPG

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Interpublic Group this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Interpublic Group has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of #2. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Veralto Corporation VLTO: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.34 billion, indicating a 4.3% rise year over year. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 89 cents per share, suggesting a 4.7% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 6.4%. (See Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

VLTO currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.55% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Equifax EFX: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.5 billion, implying a 5.9% rise year over year. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.92 per share, suggesting a 5.5% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 4.2%.

EFX currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.46% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

