Markets
IPG

Interpublic Group Q4 Profit Surges

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Thursday reported a surge in fourth-quarter earnings, supported by 11.6 percent growth in revenue.

The company reported quarterly profit attributable to IPG of $357.9 million or $0.90 per share from $112.3 million or $0.28 per share last year.

On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.81 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Net revenue for the quarter increased to $2.548 billion from $2.284 billion a year ago. Wall Street was looking for revenue of $2.51 billion.

Looking ahead the company expects significant operating momentum and positioning for future success. For the full year 2022, IPG expects organic growth of 5 percent. The board approved 7 percent increase in quarterly dividend and reauthorized share repurchase programe.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IPG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular