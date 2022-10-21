Markets
Interpublic Group Q3 Results Up, Beat Estimates

RTTNews.com
(RTTNews) - Interpublic Group of Co. Inc. (IPG) Friday reported an increase in third-quarter profit compared to the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share, as well as revenues, beat analysts estimates.

The quarterly earnings were $251.8 million or $0.64 per share compared to $239.9 million or $0.60 per share in the previous year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $0.63 per share.

On average, 8 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.59 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue climbed to $2.637 billion, up 3.8 percent from $2.542 billion in the prior year. Wall Street was looking for $2.29 billion.

