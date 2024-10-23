Interpublic Group price target lowered to $32 from $32.50 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Interpublic Group (IPG) to $32 from $32.50 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 missed estimates, says the firm, which struggles to see the shares doing much until IPG’s organic growth improves.

