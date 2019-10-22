Interpublic Group posts 8.7% rise in revenue

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Interpublic Group of Cos Inc IPG.N reported an 8.7% jump in quarterly net revenue on Tuesday, as the U.S. advertising company benefited from higher client spending.

Net income available to the company's common stockholders rose to $165.6 million, or 42 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $161 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $2.06 billion from $1.89 billion.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

