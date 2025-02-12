INTERPUBLIC GROUP OFS Earnings Results: $IPG Reports Quarterly Earnings

INTERPUBLIC GROUP OFS ($IPG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $1.11 per share, missing estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $2,434,900,000, missing estimates of $2,543,559,356 by $-108,659,356.

INTERPUBLIC GROUP OFS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 307 institutional investors add shares of INTERPUBLIC GROUP OFS stock to their portfolio, and 415 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

