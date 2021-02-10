Interpublic Group Of Companies Q4 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. (IPG) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on February 10, 2021, to discuss Q4 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.interpublic.com

To listen to the call, dial (888) 469-1058 (US) or (630) 395-0275 (International), Passcode 4544407.

For a replay call, dial (800) 879-1876 (US) or (203) 369-3560 (International), Passcode 1132.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.