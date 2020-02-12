Markets
Interpublic Group Of Companies Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. (IPG) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on February 12, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.interpublic.com

To listen to the call, dial (888) 769-8916 (US) or ((630) 395-0272 (International) with passcode 8883693.

For a replay call, dial (800) 856-2254 (US) or (402) 280-9961 (International) with passcode 7123.

