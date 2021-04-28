Markets
Interpublic Group Of Companies Q1 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) reported first quarter adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share, compared to $0.11, a year ago. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.15, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. First quarter net income available to IPG common stockholders was $91.7 million, resulting in earnings of $0.23 per share, compared to $0.01 per share, prior year.

First quarter net revenue was $2.03 billion, increased by 2.8% compared to $1.97 billion, last year. Organic net revenue increase was 1.9%, for the quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $1.94 billion, for the quarter.

The company said it is positioned to deliver full-year 2021 organic growth of 5.0% to 6.0% and adjusted EBITA margin of approximately 15.5%.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies were up 3% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

