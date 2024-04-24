Interpublic Group Of Companies Q1 24 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. (IPG) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on April 24, 2024, to discuss Q1 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.interpublic.com

To listen to the call, dial (800) 593-9891 (US) or (517) 308-9356 (International), Passcode 6123844.

For a replay call, dial (888) 325-4187 (US) or (203) 369-3403 (International), Passcode 1008.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.