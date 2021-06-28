Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Interpublic Group of Companies's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Interpublic Group of Companies had US$3.45b of debt in March 2021, down from US$4.22b, one year before. On the flip side, it has US$2.02b in cash leading to net debt of about US$1.44b.

A Look At Interpublic Group of Companies' Liabilities

NYSE:IPG Debt to Equity History June 28th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Interpublic Group of Companies had liabilities of US$7.98b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$5.36b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$2.02b as well as receivables valued at US$5.28b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$6.04b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Interpublic Group of Companies has a huge market capitalization of US$12.9b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While Interpublic Group of Companies's low debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.98 suggests only modest use of debt, the fact that EBIT only covered the interest expense by 6.9 times last year does give us pause. So we'd recommend keeping a close eye on the impact financing costs are having on the business. Fortunately, Interpublic Group of Companies grew its EBIT by 5.5% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Interpublic Group of Companies can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Interpublic Group of Companies actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Our View

The good news is that Interpublic Group of Companies's demonstrated ability to convert EBIT to free cash flow delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But, on a more sombre note, we are a little concerned by its level of total liabilities. All these things considered, it appears that Interpublic Group of Companies can comfortably handle its current debt levels. On the plus side, this leverage can boost shareholder returns, but the potential downside is more risk of loss, so it's worth monitoring the balance sheet. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Interpublic Group of Companies .

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

