Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.20, changing hands as high as $20.27 per share. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IPG's low point in its 52 week range is $11.63 per share, with $25.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.20. The IPG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

