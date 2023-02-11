Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Declares $0.31 Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

At the current share price of $37.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.34%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.06%, the lowest has been 2.79%, and the highest has been 7.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.91 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.64% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Interpublic Group of Companies is $37.74. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.64% from its latest reported closing price of $37.13.

The projected annual revenue for Interpublic Group of Companies is $9,459MM, an increase of 0.10%. The projected annual EPS is $2.65, an increase of 10.56%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1451 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interpublic Group of Companies. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPG is 0.24%, an increase of 6.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.95% to 421,121K shares. The put/call ratio of IPG is 3.64, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 14,112K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,511K shares, representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 24.93% over the last quarter.

Black Creek Investment Management holds 13,421K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,514K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 6.55% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 13,082K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,308K shares, representing an increase of 21.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 43.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,626K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,583K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 2.71% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,868K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,722K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 2.24% over the last quarter.

Interpublic Group Of Cos. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency.

