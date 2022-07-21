Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. Reports Retreat In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. (IPG) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $229.6 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $263.3 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $250.5 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $2.376 billion from $2.269 billion last year.

Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $229.6 Mln. vs. $263.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.58 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.376 Bln vs. $2.269 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.