Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. (IPG) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $112.3 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $328.9 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $339.8 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.1% to $2.55 billion from $2.90 billion last year.

Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $339.8 Mln. vs. $344.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.86 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q4): $2.55 Bln vs. $2.90 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.