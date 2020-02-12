Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. (IPG):

-Earnings: $328.9 million in Q4 vs. $326.2 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.84 in Q4 vs. $0.84 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $344.4 million or $0.88 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.83 per share -Revenue: $2.90 billion in Q4 vs. $2.86 billion in the same period last year.

