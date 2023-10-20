Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. (IPG) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $243.7 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $251.8 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $269.5 million or $0.70 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $2.68 billion from $2.64 billion last year.

Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $243.7 Mln. vs. $251.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.63 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.73 -Revenue (Q3): $2.68 Bln vs. $2.64 Bln last year.

