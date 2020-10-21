Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. (IPG) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $279.7 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $165.6 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $207.1 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.7% to $2.13 billion from $2.44 billion last year.

Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $207.1 Mln. vs. $190.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.53 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q3): $2.13 Bln vs. $2.44 Bln last year.

