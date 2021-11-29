Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IPG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that IPG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.79, the dividend yield is 3.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IPG was $33.79, representing a -14.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.35 and a 52.17% increase over the 52 week low of $22.21.

IPG is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Moody's Corporation (MCO). IPG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.77. Zacks Investment Research reports IPG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 49.33%, compared to an industry average of 25.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ipg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IPG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IPG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO)

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (ONEO)

OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ONEO with an increase of 5.13% over the last 100 days. EWCO has the highest percent weighting of IPG at 4.38%.

