Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 04, 2021

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IPG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.93, the dividend yield is 3.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IPG was $33.93, representing a -1.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.41 and a 113.13% increase over the 52 week low of $15.92.

IPG is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Moody's Corporation (MCO). IPG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.1. Zacks Investment Research reports IPG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.74%, compared to an industry average of 22.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IPG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IPG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IPG as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO)

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (PBS)

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG)

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPDV with an increase of 24.86% over the last 100 days. FCOM has the highest percent weighting of IPG at 63%.

