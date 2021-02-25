Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IPG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of IPG was $27, representing a -0.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.07 and a 132.16% increase over the 52 week low of $11.63.

IPG is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) and WPP plc (WPP). IPG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.88. Zacks Investment Research reports IPG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.1%, compared to an industry average of .9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IPG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IPG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IPG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)

OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DON with an increase of 35.41% over the last 100 days. EWCO has the highest percent weighting of IPG at 4.4%.

