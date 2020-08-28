Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.255 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IPG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that IPG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.4, the dividend yield is 5.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IPG was $18.4, representing a -26.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.20 and a 58.21% increase over the 52 week low of $11.63.

IPG is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) and WPP plc (WPP). IPG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.15. Zacks Investment Research reports IPG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -22.45%, compared to an industry average of -27.1%.

