Interpublic Group (IPG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Interpublic Group (IPG) closed at $38.97, marking a -1.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the marketing and advertising company had gained 5.16% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 3.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31% in that time.

Interpublic Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Interpublic Group to post earnings of $0.61 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.28 billion, down 3.95% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.96 per share and revenue of $9.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.64% and -0.7%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Interpublic Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Interpublic Group is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Interpublic Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.38. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.77, so we one might conclude that Interpublic Group is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, IPG's PEG ratio is currently 1.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Advertising and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.73 at yesterday's closing price.

The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.