Interpublic Group (IPG) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results.

Adjusted earnings (excluding a penny from non-recurring items) of 63 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. The bottom line has been constant on a year-over-year basis.

Net revenues of $2.3 billion beat the consensus estimate by 0.3% but declined 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $2.64 billion increased 3.8% year over year.

Operating Results

Operating income in the quarter came in at $341.8 million, down 2.8% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Operating margin on net revenues decreased to 14.9% from 15.5% in the year-ago quarter. Operating margin on total revenues also decreased to 13% from 13.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITA came in at $362 million, down 2.9% from the prior-year quarter’s level. Adjusted EBITA margin on net revenues decreased to 15.8% from 16.5% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITA margin on total revenues fell to 13.7% from 14.7% in the year-ago quarter. Total operating expenses of $2.3 billion decreased 4.8% year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2022, Interpublic had cash and cash equivalents of $1.77 billion compared with $1.98 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Total debt was $2.96 billion compared with $2.95 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

During the September quarter of 2022, IPG repurchased 2.6 million shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $73.7 million and an average price of $31.1 per share, including fees. In the third quarter of 2022, IPG declared and paid out a common stock cash dividend of 29 cents per share for $113 million.

Currently, Interpublic carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

2022 Guidance

Organic growth for the full year is expected to be 7%.

Adjusted EBITA margin is expected to be 16.6%.

