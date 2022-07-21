Interpublic Group (IPG) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2022 results.

Adjusted earnings (excluding 5 cents from non-recurring items) of 63 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.6%. However, the bottom line dropped 10% on a year-over-year basis.

Net revenues of $2.38 billion beat the consensus estimate by 3.1% but declined 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $2.74 billion increased 9% year over year.

Operating Results

Operating income in the quarter came in at $349.1 million, down 9.2% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Operating margin on net revenues decreased to 14.7% from 16.9% in the year-ago quarter. Operating margin on total revenues also decreased to 12.8% from 15.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITA came in at $370.2 million, down 8.8% from the prior-year quarter’s level. Adjusted EBITA margin on net revenues decreased to 15.6% from 17.9% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITA margin on total revenues fell to 13.5% from 16.2% in the year-ago quarter. Total operating expenses of $2.39 billion decreased 12.3% year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2022, Interpublic had cash and cash equivalents of $1.98 billion compared with $2.40 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Total debt was $2.95 billion compared with $2.97 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

During the June quarter of 2022, IPG repurchased 2.7 million shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $84.8 million and an average price of $32.84 per share, including fees. In the second quarter of 2022, IPG declared and paid out a common stock cash dividend of 29 cents per share for $113.8 million.

