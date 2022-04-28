Interpublic Group (IPG) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2022 results.

Adjusted earnings (excluding 7 cents from non-recurring items) of 47 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.5%. Moreover, the bottom line rose 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Net revenues of $2.23 billion beat the consensus estimate by 3.3% but declined 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $2.57 billion increased 13.8% year over year.

In the past year, shares of Interpublic have gained 6.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Operating Results

Operating income in the quarter came in at $245.7 million, up 1% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Operating margin on net revenues decreased to 11% from 12% in the year-ago quarter. Operating margin on total revenues also decreased to 9.6% from 10.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The Quote

Adjusted EBITA came in at $267 million, up marginally from the prior-year quarter’s level. Adjusted EBITA margin on net revenues decreased to 12% from 13% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITA margin on total revenues fell to 10.4% from 11% in the year-ago quarter. Total operating expenses of $2.32 billion decreased 15.3% year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2022, Interpublic had cash and cash equivalents of $2.40 billion compared with $3.27 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Total debt was $2.97 billion compared with $2.96 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

During the March quarter of 2022, IPG repurchased 1.8 million shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $63.1 million and an average price of $35.21 per share, including fees. During the first quarter of 2022, IPG declared and paid out a common stock cash dividend of 29 cents per share for a total of $118.3 million.

Currently, Interpublic carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshots

Within the broader Business Services sector, ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN, Omnicom Group Inc. OMC and Equifax Inc. EFX recently reported first-quarter 2022 results.

ManpowerGroup reported impressive first-quarter 2022 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.88 per share beat the consensus mark by 20.5% and improved 69.4% year over year. Revenues of $5.14 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 0.7% and inched up 4.5% year over year on a reported basis and 9.8% on a constant-currency (cc) basis.

Omnicom reported impressive first-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings of $1.39 per share beat the consensus mark by 8.6% and increased 4.5% year over year, driven by a strong margin performance. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 5.4% but declined slightly year over year.

Equifax reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted earnings of $2.22 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3% and improved 13% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.36 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 2.4% and improved 12.4% year over year on a reported basis and 13% on a local-currency basis.





5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.