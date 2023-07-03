Interpublic Group (IPG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Interpublic Group (IPG) closed at $38.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.96% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.14%.

Interpublic Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Interpublic Group to post earnings of $0.34 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 46.03%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.39 billion, up 0.59% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.96 per share and revenue of $9.74 billion, which would represent changes of +7.64% and +3.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Interpublic Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Interpublic Group is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Interpublic Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.06. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.84.

Meanwhile, IPG's PEG ratio is currently 1.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Advertising and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.