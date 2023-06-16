Interpublic Group (IPG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Interpublic Group (IPG) closed the most recent trading day at $40.04, moving -1.36% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the marketing and advertising company had gained 5.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 6.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.18%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Interpublic Group as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Interpublic Group is projected to report earnings of $0.61 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.28 billion, down 3.95% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.96 per share and revenue of $9.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.64% and -0.7%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Interpublic Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Interpublic Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Interpublic Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.74. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.69.

Meanwhile, IPG's PEG ratio is currently 1.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Advertising and Marketing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.