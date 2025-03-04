Interpublic Group of Companies a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 5.0% Yield (IPG)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is a member of the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.11% of the underlying holdings of the fund, which owns $3,948,180 worth of IPG shares.
The annualized dividend paid by Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is $1.32/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 03/03/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for IPG, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
IPG operates in the Advertising sector, among companies like The Trade Desk Inc (TTD), and Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC).
Top 25 Socially Responsible Dividend Stocks — Income To Feel Good About »
Also see: Funds Holding CAH
CBKW Insider Buying
Institutional Holders of UAL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.