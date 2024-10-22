Interpublic Group Of Companies Q3 24 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Interpublic Group Of Companies (IPG) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on October 22, 2024, to discuss Q3 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.interpublic.com

To listen to the call, dial (888) 469-2039 (US) or (517) 308-9365 (International), passcode 3446894.

For a replay call, dial (866) 363-1835 (US) or (203) 369-0200 (International), passcode 35595.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.