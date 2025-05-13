Interpublic Group Of Companies To Present At J.P. Morgan Global Conference; Webcast At 2:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. (IPG) will present at the 53rd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM ET on May 13, 2025.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.interpublic.com/events/event-details/53rd-annual-jp-morgan-global-technology-media-and-communications-conference

