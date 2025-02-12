Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. (IPG) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $344.5 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $463.2 million, or $1.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $415.5 million or $1.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.5% to $2.857 billion from $3.023 billion last year.

Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

