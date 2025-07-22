Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. (IPG) reported a profit for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $162.5 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $214.5 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $277.3 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.4% to $2.536 billion from $2.710 billion last year.

Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $162.5 Mln. vs. $214.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $2.536 Bln vs. $2.710 Bln last year.

