Interpublic Group of Companies Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IPG

In trading on Thursday, shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.03, changing hands as low as $25.90 per share. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IPG's low point in its 52 week range is $22.5101 per share, with $33.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.27. The IPG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.